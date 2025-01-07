Nikki Glaser Reveals Brutal Diddy, Alec Baldwin Jokes She Cut From Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser is revealing some of the brutal jokes that didn’t make the cut for her 2025 Golden Globes opening monologue.

The comedian, who was widely praised for her hosting skills after headlining the Sunday, Jan. 5 awards show, opened up about some of the jokes she ended up cutting during a next-day appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Glaser said there were a few jokes surrounding the sex crime allegations facing Sean “Diddy” Combs that were scrapped. One example included, “The Golden Globes is the only show where you can see the biggest stars and movies and television joined together with the same goal — getting out of here tonight before Dax Shepard asked them to do his podcast. This is the last time all of you will be in the same room together until the Diddy trial.”

Instead, Glaser told Zendaya during Sunday’s show that Challengers was “more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card,” adding, “Oh, I’m upset too. The afterparty’s not going to be good this year. But, we have to move on. A Stanley Tucci freak-off just doesn’t have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil.”

The comedian revealed during Monday’s radio appearance that the first Diddy joke was replaced because the second one “led us to other jokes.” It also felt like “you’re accusing the people of that room of being involved in that, and they might turn on you,” she added.

Host Nikki Glaser at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Glaser also cut another joke in which she said, “Amy Adams is nominated for her performance in Nightbitch, while I was totally snubbed for my performance in Dayslut. The documentary category is tough, though, by the way, Nightbitch is what Diddy hears every evening before it’s lights out.”

Glaser also decided not to include a joke about Alex Baldwin and the tragic Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, in which she would have said, “Michael Keaton was so great in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and Alec Baldwin, sadly, did not come back to play a ghost because he was too busy making them.” Glaser dubbed the joke “too mean” to broadcast.