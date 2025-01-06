Nikki Glaser Had a Wardrobe Malfunction Just Before the Golden Globes

Just moments before taking the stage at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton to host the 2025 Golden Globes, Nikki Glaser suffered a major wardrobe malfunction. In a behind-the-scenes video shared to Instagram Sunday night, Glaser suffered a nip slip as she documented her lengthy getting-ready process.

Set to “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?” from Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department album, the video documented Glaser in the moments before she made her Golden Globes hosting debut. Glaser could be seen in the clip wearing a silky black robe with “Host” written on the back in crystals as she got her hair and makeup done. Later moments in the clip showed her wearing her stunning nude Prabal Gurung gown, which at one point proved to be a bit too revealing as she leaned forward, accidentally causing her chest to spill out a bit. Glaser hilariously covered any nudity with a black box with “Oops” written over it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video sparked plenty of commentary, with Lisa Wilkinson commenting, “And the Golden Globe for Best Wardrobe Malfunction of her Golden Globe goes to….you girlfriend!!” Somebody else quipped, “the globes wanted to pop out!” Many others applauded Glaser’s hosting debut, one person dubbing her “the best part of the globes this year.” Another person commented, “the room was beaming because of your power of hosting! Loved it.”

Glaser opened her 10-minute opening monologue for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards by telling the audience, “Welcome to the Golden Globes, Ozempic’s biggest night! … This feels like I finally made it. I’m in a room full of producers at the Beverly Hilton and this time all of my clothes are on. It was worth it.” While the comedian assured her fellow celebrities that she wasn’t “here to roast you,” she went on to hilariously target everyone from Timothée Chalamet to Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, Ben Affleck, and more. She also made jabs at Wicked and Joker 2.

The stand-up comedian, who made waves with her performance at Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady last year, took over hosting duties from Jo Koy, who hosted the 2024 ceremony after Jerrod Carmichael hosted the show the year prior. In addition to hosting the 82nd annual awards show, Glaser was also nominated for best performance in stand-up comedy on television for her HBO special Someday You’ll Die.