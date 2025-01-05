Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Says Pete Davidson ‘Hurt’ Her With Body-Shaming Roast Joke

It’s Golden Globes weekend! As Hollywood gears up for one of the most important nights of the year, the show’s host, Nikki Glaser, is revealing some confessions. She recently admitted that a joke Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson once made about her body hurt her self esteem, and has stayed with her for years. “I still think about some of the jokes that have been made about me from roasts six years ago, and they still haunt me,” Glaser said on the latest episode of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast.

“I’m seeing them when I look in the mirror. They will uncover things about you that you don’t even know about yourself, or it’s a thing you’ve always been, like, ‘I think this about me, but I’m just really mean to me. No one else has noticed that,’” she said before getting into what Davidson said about her.

According to Glaser, Kim Kardashian’s ex once quipped “I don’t have an ass” at a roast they both attended. “I mean, I knew I didn’t, and I know I don’t,” she said of his insult. “[But] the fact that Pete Davidson had taken that in and, like, sat with it and — I sat with it too, and it hurts because I don’t have an ass — but the fact that he had really thought about it, or maybe someone wrote the joke for him … but he at least had to be like, ‘That works for her.’” She added: “It hurt me.” Page Six reports the only Comedy Central roast they both participated in was Rob Lowe’s in 2016.

“It’s my least favorite part of the show when I’m at a roast and I see my name come up on the teleprompter. I’m like, ‘Oh, here we go. How bad’s this gonna be?’” she recalled thinking. “And then you like, laugh politely, and you just try to black it out. I mean, I think I cried at one of the after-parties because I was, like, so sad about something.”