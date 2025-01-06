Nikki Glaser’s Diddy Joke at Golden Globes Infuriates CBS Viewers

Golden Globe viewers didn’t find Nikki Glaser’s joke about Sean “Diddy” Combs amusing. In her opening monogloge, she took shots at those present, and those absent. “I am not here to roast you tonight, and how could I? You are all so famous, so talented, so powerful,” Glaser, 40, began. “I mean you could really do anything. So, tonight, we celebrate the best of film and hold space for television. Yes, Wicked, Queer, Nightbitch: These are not just words Ben Affleck yells after he orgasms. These are some of the incredible movies nominated tonight.”

After her Wicked joke, she inserted one of the biggest scandals of 2024, the allegations against the disgraced mogul, who is currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering and set to face a jury this Spring.

While joking about Zendaya and Dune: Part Two, she made reference to Diddy’s infamous “freak offs” named in his lawsuits and federal case in which he allegedly hired male escorts and forced his girlfriends to engage with them as he watched and directed. The alleged freak offs, as mentioned by his ex Cassie Ventura’s $30 million lawsuit against him in November 2023, was ravaged with drugs and alcohol she and others were forced to take. The alleged freakoffs allegedly lasted from hours to days.

“That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card,” Glaser quipped. “I mean, seriously, I’m upset too. The after party isn’t going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. A Stanley Tucci freak-off doesn’t have the same ring to it,” she said, causing the actor to cringe. “No baby oil this year — just lots of olive oil.”

Social media users expressed their outrage. “Um……. not the Diddy jokes? At the Golden Globes???” one X user wrote. “The Diddy jokes are unnecessary,” another commented. “The way no one laughed at jokes about P. Diddy and oil,” another user chimed in.