Nikki and Brie Bella's Fans Blown Away by Their Intimate Pregnancy Photoshoot

They may not have broken the Internet with their photos, but Nikki Bella and Brie Bella did a pretty good job in captivating their followers with their pregnancy photoshoot. A little more than 37 weeks pregnant, the twins announced back in January that they both were expecting with Brie having her second child and Nikki her first.

On Monday, the twins shared an update on their pregnancy with a few different black-and-white images. On her Instagram, Nikki called it an "incredible journey" going through this with her sister, adding that she is "one lucky woman" to have this moment together. Meanwhile, her sister said this one has been "special" and she's been amazed how similar they have been throughout the past nine months.

Pregnancy truly is art. The journey to the miracle of life. The bond and love with the intangible. The way the woman’s body changes to create life. And to do while twinning truly has made it Bella for me. 🥰❤️N pic.twitter.com/Pbrlzpz7JF — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 6, 2020

In sharing the photo, fans of the twins have been blown away at the stunning photos. Here is a look at some of the most notable feedback the two received on their latest post.