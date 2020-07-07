Nikki and Brie Bella's Fans Blown Away by Their Intimate Pregnancy Photoshoot
They may not have broken the Internet with their photos, but Nikki Bella and Brie Bella did a pretty good job in captivating their followers with their pregnancy photoshoot. A little more than 37 weeks pregnant, the twins announced back in January that they both were expecting with Brie having her second child and Nikki her first.
On Monday, the twins shared an update on their pregnancy with a few different black-and-white images. On her Instagram, Nikki called it an "incredible journey" going through this with her sister, adding that she is "one lucky woman" to have this moment together. Meanwhile, her sister said this one has been "special" and she's been amazed how similar they have been throughout the past nine months.
Pregnancy truly is art. The journey to the miracle of life. The bond and love with the intangible. The way the woman’s body changes to create life. And to do while twinning truly has made it Bella for me. 🥰❤️N pic.twitter.com/Pbrlzpz7JF— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 6, 2020
In sharing the photo, fans of the twins have been blown away at the stunning photos. Here is a look at some of the most notable feedback the two received on their latest post.
Beautiful. I am guessing Brie is having a boy too. We shall see. So excited to see these cute babies !!!— Carisa🌞⚔️ (@CarisaAmber38) July 6, 2020
2 things I wish I looked as good as you both do when I was pregnant but mostly I wish I had the confidence.. looking back and thinking about just how amazing our bodies are to create such a Miracle it’s crazy to think about it .. can’t wait to see them— jen (@trumpmoveaside) July 6, 2020
You are art 😍 this shoot is extremely beautiful and to me it have so many meanings like the matter of body confidence or the beauty of pregnancy, thank you for share this pics with us we are so in love ❤️ can't wait to meet your babies in 4 weeks 🥰— Lily ✨ (@BellasflairK2) July 6, 2020
This is BEAUTIFUL!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I truly love this. It really is artsy. Twins creating life. I can't wait for the "boys" to make their entrance. LOL. I am hoping it's both boys. A girl/boy combo would be awesome as well. I think Brie is having a boy also though.— Linda Treanor (@LindaTreanor5) July 7, 2020
The miracle of life is beautiful! You guys take it up then fold! Absolutely stunning ❤— Stephanie Hypes✨ (@StephanieHypes) July 6, 2020
you girls look absolutely beautiful in this photos, you’re both glowing. I can’t say enough how happy I am for you guys 💖— cat 🦋 (@canucksedins) July 6, 2020
cannot put into words how beautiful this photoshoot is. cannot wait for the next few weeks and to see your little boy and brie’s little one! love u the most always 🤍— shay (@gwshayla) July 6, 2020