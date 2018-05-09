Are Nikki Bella and John Cena ‘Spending Nights’ Together

Nikki Bella might be living with twin sister Brie Bella, but the wrestler may also be “spending nights” at ex John Cena‘s house, a source told Us Weekly.

“Nikki hasn’t moved out of John’s apartment, even though she very much wanted to after the wedding was called off,” the source said, adding that Cena “doesn’t want her to have to deal with moving after everything they have been through as a couple.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a YouTube video posted on May 8, Nikki told fans that she is currently staying with Brie and her husband, Bryan Danielson. While she didn’t directly reference her split with Cena in the video, she alluded to it by noting that she’s been going through a “difficult time.”

“Staying at Brie’s because you all know why,” the 34-year-old told fans in the clip.

“I just wanted to say hi to you guys. I know I’ve been MIA, and I’ve kind of been hiding out. But I wanted to reach out to you all and thank you all for your love and support,” she continued. “Can’t tell you how much it meant to me, especially through a really difficult time.”

Brie and Danielson have a home in San Diego, and Nikki revealed in August 2017 that Cena had purchased a home in the city as a gift for the couple’s five-year anniversary.

“So a new house in San Diego,” she told Extra. “It’s because he’s so big! So, you know, you need a bigger space.”

The Us Weekly source comes on the heels of an insider who told People that it’s likely Nikki and Cena will get back together.

“John has constantly been in touch with Nikki,” the source said. “They will almost definitely get back together.

“They’re definitely on a path to reconciliation,” the insider added. “John is the love of her life, and she’s definitely the love of his life, and that doesn’t just vanish overnight. At the end of the day, they still want to be together.”

The two wrestlers were originally scheduled to tie the knot on May 5 in Mexico, with Nikki announcing their split on Instagram in April.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement on Bella’s account read. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com