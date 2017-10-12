Baby Birdie Visits Nikki Bella at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Rehearsal

Nikki Bella is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, and the WWE star received a special visit recently while preparing for her latest performance.

Bella’s niece, Birdie Joe Danielson, stopped by the studio to visit her aunt, with the wrestler posting a series of snaps featuring the infant posing with Bella and her dance partner, Artem Chigvintsev. Birdie Joe is the daughter of Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella, and her husband, former wrestler Daniel Bryan.

“#teamsmackdown got a special visitor yesterday,” Nikki wrote on Instagram. “Our little Birdie! She LOVES watching dance and dancing! It’s soooo cute.”

Chigvintsev also shared his own photo with Birdie, writing, “Special visit from the most precious little girl name Birdie, kinda liking the dad look.”

Special visit from the most precious little girl name Birdie, kinda liking the dad look 🙊 A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Nikki also discussed the pair’s dance for the week in her caption, with the duo’s contemporary piece depicting her 2016 comeback to wrestling.

“This week has so much meaning to me,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to express to all of you my comeback at @wwe from a serious neck injury on the dance floor. Love what @theartemc has come up with! Totally put my emotions into the dance.”

On Monday, Nikki debuted the routine during the show’s “Most Memorable Year” episode, performing to “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten.

Birdie and Brie have been spotted several times cheering Nikki on in the DWTS audience, and Brie often sends love to her sister on social media as well.

