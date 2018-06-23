Nikki Bella Is Feeling ‘Lake Tahoe Vibes’ in Cheeky Snapshot

Nikki Bella got a little “cheeky” with her latest Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself in a bikini while on a boat relaxing in Lake Tahoe, California.

“Lake Tahoe vibes,” the Total Bellas personality wrote.

The photo popped up an hour after another post from Bella, this time on the same boat with WWE Superstar Paige showing the two getting strapped in for a parasailing session.

“Both made of metal and conquered a fear today [yellow heart emoji] wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else,” she wrote.

She captured other moments from the trip, which she too with twin sister Brie Bella, on her Instagram story.

It’s been an emotional few weeks for Bella. On a recent episode of Total Bellas she and ex-fiancé John Cena got back together, with Cena announcing he would be reversing a vasectomy in order for the two to have children.

“I wanna marry you, and relationships and marriage especially is about sacrifice, and I will make that sacrifice for you,” Cena said on Sunday’s episode. “I will give you a child.”

“I just can’t believe I get to be a mom,” Bella said later in the episode to Brie. “And with the man of my dreams, I don’t have to go find some guy to have a baby with.”

Bella and Cena originally dated for five years and got engaged after Cena proposed in the ring at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. The two were supposed to get married in May, but that was called off when Bella announced the breakup on April 15. The cause for the initial split was primarily over children, with Cena not wanting one and Bella seriously wanting to become a mother.

As that family drama continues to unfold, Brie said in a recent interview with TV Insider that the two are also pushing hard for one last run in WWE together. Brie retired from action after WrestleMania 32 in April 2016 as she and husband Daniel Bryan were planning on having their first child (daughter Birdie Joe Danielson was born on May 9, 2017). Bella made a similar announcement after WrestleMania 33, though both competed in the women’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view back in January.

“The Bella Twins really haven’t had a run since the ‘Divas Revolution,’” Bella said. “There are great teams like the IIconics. We would love to go against them. Even if I had a one-off, I’d love to wrestle Asuka, Alexa Bliss. There are so many girls I would wrestle. Even with the Mixed Match Challenge. I was like, ‘Bryan, we should do it if it came back. Wouldn’t it be amazing?’ I’m hoping. I told him to give me until next summer. Let me see if I can do something before then. If the boss doesn’t want us back by next summer, we can start trying for babies.”