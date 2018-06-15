Nikki Bella Shapes up With ‘Booty Workin’ Workout

Nikki Bella continued to show off her post-relationship figure on social media this week, sharing a photo of her latest “booty” workout to her Instagram account on Thursday.

“Booty workin’ today [bicep emoji] Markshane’s Shape Up Studio,” Bella wrote as she squatted in the gym with a resistance band wrapped around her legs.

Bella’s ongoing relationship drama with John Cena has been an ongoing discussion both on and off the Total Bellas reality series.

Her twin sister Brie Bella claimed in a recent red carpet interview that, despite reports, the two hadn’t fully gotten back together since their April 15 breakup and wedding cancellation.

“They’re working on it,” Brie said at WWE’s “For Your Consideration” event in Los Angeles. “They need time. They really need time to think about their futures and about what they want. And it’s been really hard on them both.”

The two were spotted together on a dinner date in San Diego on Tuesday night, though neither looked happy according to paparazzi photographers.

Meanwhile in a sneak peak of Sunday’s episode, Cena claimed he had changed his mind about having children, saying he wanted to have one with Bella.

“I don’t think date nights could ever get old,” Bella said during a conversation in the preview. “But I think so many years down the road, to keep things exciting, kids help that in a relationship. I just see the point of kids after you’ve been with someone for so long.”

“In a hypothetical universe say I was like, ‘OK, we’re going to have kids.’ And we do — and you find out that wasn’t the real problem,” Cena responded. “And then years from now you look at me and resent. So I’m talking to you tonight and I’m trying to ask all these difficult questions, because I don’t know if you’re just upset that you’re not going to be a mom, or if you have fallen out of love with me. Because it kind of feels like both. There’s no way that I can interpret your actions over the past three months as anything different.”

Bella retorts by saying she loves Cena, but wants to be a mother at some point in her life. Cena agrees, saying he can’t live without her.

“So it literally is just about being a mom?” he says. “Okay. Because I can’t have you out of my life, ever. I want to marry you. And relationships and marriage, especially, is about sacrifice. And I will make that sacrifice for you. I will give you a child.”

Cena and Bella, both famous for their professional wrestling careers in the WWE, dated for five years before Cena proposed in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. The two were supposed to get married in May.