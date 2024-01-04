Nigel Lythgoe Sued for Sexual Assault by 2 Reality Show Contestants Amid Paula Abdul Allegations

TV producer Nigel Lythgoe is being sued for sexual assault by two reality show contestants, amid the allegations in a separate lawsuit brought against him by former American Idol judge Paula Abdul. PEOPLE reportsˇ that the new lawsuit was filed by two women who were contestants on the short-lived reality series All American Girl, which Lythgoe produced. In the suit, Lythgoe is accused of "negligence, sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

According to the claims in the lawsuit, Lythgoe often interacted with All American Girl contestants and, in one instance, "walked around the set and dressing rooms and openly swatted and groped Plaintiffs' and other contestants' buttocks." The women allege that Lythgoe's behavior was "openly accepted" by other staff, as "employees, contractors, representatives, and agents saw this happen but did not act in any manner to condemn the action or prevent it from happening again."

Filming for All American Girl took place in Los Angeles, California from January to May in 2003, the lawsuit states, going on to allege that Lythgoe made unwanted "sexual advances" towards the two women after a show's wrap party. The producer allegedly had an "unusual interest" in one of the women and "insisted" that she "ride in his car to go back to the studio where everyone else was going" after the party. According to the lawsuit, the other woman took notice and "decided to go with them to ensure her colleague was not left alone."

The women allege that Lythgoe took them to his L.A. home, where they claim to have rejected his advances. Per the lawsuit, Lythgoe allegedly lifted his sweater over one woman's head in an attempt "to kiss her and pushing her body close to his," but she claims to have "scrambled to release herself from his grasp." The producer later allegedly pinned the other woman "against a grand piano in the house, pushed himself against her body, and forced his mouth and tongue onto her despite her numerous statements telling him not to and attempts to pull her face away from his."

The new claims come after Abdul filed a lawsuit against Lythgoe, alleging that he sexually assaulted her in an elevator while they working together on American Idol. She also claims that he assaulted her again when they were both working on So You Think You Can Dance. Additionally, Abdul alleges that Lythgoe also sexually assaulted her assistant.

In response to Abdul's lawsuit, Lythgoe denied the allegations. "I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for. ... I can't pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue," he said. "But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have." PEOPLE states that a representative for Lythgoe did not immediately respond to their request for comment.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.