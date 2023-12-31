Nigel Lythgoe Speaks Out on Paula Abdul's Sexual Assault Allegations

Nigel Lythgoe is addressing the claims brought forth by Paula Abdul. The American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance producer was sued by Abdul, who alleged that he sexually assaulted her twice. Now, Lythgoe has released a statement in which he is denying those claims.

"To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement. For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear — and entirely platonic — friends and colleagues," Lythgoe's statement began, per The Blast. He went on to address Abdul's lawsuit, saying, "Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for."

Lythgoe ended his statement by saying that he will "fight" these allegations, saying, "While Paula's history of erratic behavior is well known, I can't pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue. But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have." Lythgoe's statement comes after Abdul filed a lawsuit on Dec. 29 in which she accused the producer, whom she worked with on American Idol, of sexually assaulting her on two occasions.

Abdul first alleged that Lythgoe assaulted her in an elevator after a day of auditions on one of American Idol's early seasons. According to the lawsuit, "Upon entering the elevator, Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts, and began shoving his tongue down her throat. Abdul attempted to push Lythgoe away from her." Abdul reportedly ran out of the elevator when it reached her floor and then called one of her representatives to tell them about the alleged assault.

The second alleged incident took place during a dinner party at Lythgoe's home. The producer allegedly "attempted to kiss her" and said that they would make a "power couple." The documents state that Abdul "pushed him off, explaining she was not interested in his advances, and immediately left." In addition to accusing Lythgoe of sexual assault, Abdul also claimed that she was subjected to verbal abuse and discrimination from the producer when she was employed on American Idol.