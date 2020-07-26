Nicole Kidman Nails Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Look With Throwback Photo

Nicole Kidman saw Taylor Swift's Folklore tracklist photo and thought something looked very familiar. The Oscar winner dug into her archives and realized she wore a very similar outfit while making Sofia Coppola's 2017 period movie The Beguiled. Unsurprisingly, Kidman agrees with Swift's millions of fans that Folklore is a great album.

"On the set of #BeguiledMovie [heart] #Folklore Sisters... Love this album," Kidman wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself on the set of The Beguiled, dancing to her husband Keith Urban's song "Blue Ain't Your Color." Kidman also included the black and white photo of Swift's back, which included the Folklore tracklist.

"This just made me GRIN... You’re the greatest," Swift wrote in the comments section, adding heart emojis. "My two Queens in one post," country singer Teresa Guidry also chimed in. This was not the first time Kidman showed admiration for Swift on social media. Back in 2018, she took a photo with Swift during a Reputation tour stop. "Thank you Taylor Swift for your kindness to my girls and me. Beautiful woman inside and out...and your talent is extraordinary," Kidman wrote.

Swift announced Folklore on Thursday, only hours before she released it on Friday morning. She chose to skip the traditional album release to get the new record out as soon as possible. "Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift wrote. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."

Folklore is Swift's eighth album and comes less than a year after Lover was released. The 16-track album is a collaboration with producer Jack Antonoff and The National guitarist Aaron Dessner. It also features "Exile," a duet with Bon Iver. The song "Cardigan" was released as the first single and was accompanied by a music video.

After "Cardigan" was released, Swift answered some questions from fans, including one who wanted to know if the song and video included some of her famous Easter eggs. "One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos," she wrote. "I created character arcs & recurring themes that map out who is singing about who."