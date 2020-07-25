Taylor Swift's New Album Criticized by Smash Mouth, Earning Explicit Defense From 'Teen Wolf' Star Dylan O'Brien

Taylor Swift's new album Folklore did not impress Smash Mouth, who has not released a new album since 2012. The "All Star" band's one-word critique of the album inspired a pile-on from Swift fans, including Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien. Swift released her new folk-inspired album on Friday, having written and recorded the record while in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the album was met with positive reviews from critics and fans, Smash Mouth decided to be a contrarian. "Borelore," the group simply tweeted. "F— Smash Mouth," O'Brien tweeted a few hours after Smash Mouth's one-word review was published. Other Swift fans responded directly to Smash Mouth. "You had one hit in a children’s movie about ogres. She has eight albums spanning three genres and worldwide recognition. u are not the same," one fan wrote. Another chimed in, "Not one-hit wonders who are living off the split royalties from a song that was featured on a movie soundtrack made for CHILDREN speaking…your rent is past due pls worry about that."

Folklore is Swift's first album to skip the traditional album release process, as she surprisingly announced it on Thursday, hours before its release overnight. She also released the video for the album's first single, "Cardigan." Swift told fans she "poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings" into the album, which was co-produced with Jack Antonoff and The National guitarist Aaron Dessner. Swift co-wrote all the songs with Antonoff or Dessner, except "Exile," a collaboration with Bon Iver. Physical editions will include the track "The Lakes" and there are eight different covers fans can choose from.

"Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift wrote on Instagram. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."

Following the album's release, fans began combing the songs' lyrics for secrets. One theory that popped up claims Swift revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third child, even though the actors have refused to spill that secret themselves. One song is titled "Betty," and since Swift mentions James and Inez - the names of the couples' first two children - some fans assume the song is about Reynolds and Lively's new baby.