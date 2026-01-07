Major Update in Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have already finalized their divorce just over three months after filing the papers.

After separating in June, Kidman officially filed for divorce on September 30. A new TMZ report says that yesterday, a Tennessee judge signed the couple’s divorce papers and rendered their split final.

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her split from the 57-year-old country singer when she filed for divorce. The couple was married in 2006 and stayed together for over 19 years.

They’re parents to two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. As part of their divorce, the two agreed to a parenting plan where their daughters will spend 306 days with Kidman and the other 59 with Urban.

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 08: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Both of them waived any spousal and child support and, as such, will not be forced to pay the other any amount of money.

Kidman said in October that the divorce was “devastating,” and many reports said she tried to save their marriage. Still, getting older has made her feel like she can handle “painful,” “difficult,” and “devastating” experiences.

“As I get older, I want to be able to share and impart the things I’ve learned,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in October. “I’ve seen a lot, I’ve experienced a lot, and I’ve survived a lot. I want to pass on some of that knowledge and that wisdom and whatever I’ve learned.”

“It’s more about sharing your own experiences, saying, ‘This is what I’ve learned, take from it what you will,’” she explained.