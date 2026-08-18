Nicole Kidman Gets Candid About Her Life After Divorce From Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is reflecting on an uncertain new chapter following her divorce from Keith Urban.

Kidman didn’t share the specifics of the split, but she acknowledged that the past year has forced her to confront emotions and expectations about her future.

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“I’ve approached my whole life like that,” she said of following her feelings when speaking with British Vogue in August. “I’m far more feeling-centred and I lead with my heart. I just go, ‘OK, what do I feel here? I’ll give it a go.’ It throws people, because I think they think I’ll be far more measured and I’m not.”

Although Kidman said she can approach situations intellectually, she does not want logic to dictate every decision.

“I’ve always wanted to live a well-examined life,” she said, describing that philosophy as trying new things, making mistakes, failing and getting back up while remaining open to love and possibility.

The Oscar-winning actress acknowledged that her current circumstances are different from what she once imagined for herself.

“But at the same time I’m like, ‘OK, I didn’t expect this. I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now,’” she said. “You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it’s all going to be like and then it’s… not. You have to adjust. You adapt.”

Asked whether that uncertainty is frightening, Kidman admitted there was a period when she felt “very fearful and deeply vulnerable.”

She said she eventually realized she could either retreat from those feelings or move forward with hope.

Kidman also credited older women in her life with helping her develop perspective during difficult moments. Their advice, she explained, taught her to accept that life is not always fair and to keep moving.

She also said her children remain her greatest priority.

“It’s an extraordinary purpose. Everything else is not important,” Kidman said. “These kids now, that’s what we drop everything for.”

The actress quietly filed to end her second marriage in Nashville last September. The divorce was finalized in January, with the former couple citing irreconcilable differences. Their agreement included shared custody, and neither sought spousal support. The case was resolved without either party having to appear in court.

Kidman was also previously married to Tom Cruise. The former couple adopted two children during their marriage. She later welcomed two daughters with Urban, whom she married in 2006.

Reflecting on the end of another highly publicized marriage, Kidman said past experience has not made the process easier.

“It’s all new,” she said when asked whether her previous divorce offered useful preparation.