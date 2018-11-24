Nicole Kidman Was Forced to Take Cover After Shooting Occurred Near ‘Destroyer’ Set

Nicole Kidman was forced to take cover during filming of her latest movie because of an active shooter situation.

The Boy Erased star revealed she had to “hit the floor” after an active shooter opened fire close to the set of Destroyer in Los Angeles.

“We didn’t have much money, we’re out on location and we were in South Central LA at one point shooting [the film] and they were like, ‘Get inside there’s a shooter, a live shooter!’” Kidman said during the BAFTA Life in Pictures event in London.

She continued, “I’m like, ‘What?’ I’ve got the [prop] gun and I’m out on the street and they dragged me in, and I hit the floor because there was a shooter and helicopters.”

“What I call scrappy filmmaking, we’re just down in the ditches just getting it done,” she added, as first reported by Nine.

The film was reportedly filmed on a low budget, meaning that the crew had to shoot on location and move quickly.

“That’s the kind of locations we shot the movie on but when you don’t have the money to build the sets you’re out there doing it,” she said in the event.

In the new film Kidman plays an undercover LAPD police officer who infiltrates a gang.

The actress admitted that the complex character “did take a lot more than I thought it would take and it did take me off into a limbo state.”

Kidman has been promoting the new film in the past few weeks, recently revealing that her marriage to country star Keith Urban hit a rough patch because of the difficult role.

“I was a bit of a nightmare,” Kidman said on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show.

“My husband was like, ‘When is this going to end?’ As an actor, you take on things and some you can shed and walk away from and others you can’t,” she explained, adding that she had to “live” in character as the deeply traumatized detective Erin Bell.

The role led to Kidman transforming both physically and psychologically to play the difficult role, which she admits led to her family member feeling slightly startled.

“My children were particularly shocked with how I looked,” she told news.com.au of daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, seven.

Kidman has been busy filming a variety of projects that are receiving awards buzz this year. She played a supporting but standout performance on Boy Erased and will reprise her Emmy Award-winning role on Big Little Lies in season two of the series coming to HBO in 2019.

Destroyer is set to be released on Dec. 25.