Nicole Brown Simpson's Diary Entries Detail Years of Abuse at Hands of OJ Simpson

More is being said about Nicole Brown and OJ Simpson's relationship according to her diary. Although her personal thoughts inside those pages have not been made public yet, they will be in a new documentary coming out Oct. 5 called O.J. & Nicole: An American Tragedy according to Page Six. In the two-hour investigative documentary, it will detail their relationship and her personal thoughts and emotions towards Simpson and will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Simpson's acquittal in the murder case.

Brown's sister Tanya will be the one reading her personal diary entries that contain over 60 incidents of abuse according to CNN via Page Six. Her notes allegedly contain graphic details of years of domestic violence. Tanya won't be the only one tied to the victims involved in that tragic night, a close family friend of Ron Shipp will also be interviewed as well as some of the lawyers and police officers that were involved in the case. "This documentary is not here to retell the famous trial, but to remember the woman who struggled with domestic violence and now tells her side of the story, in her words, for the first time," Henry Schleiff from ID said.

While there are several who love to remember Brown on her death anniversary, some find it hard, including longtime friend Kris Jenner. In 2019 during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner went to the restaurant, Toscana the two friends use to frequent and teared up as she explained how Brown's anniversary is always a challenge for her. She was sitting across from her other longtime friend Faye Resnick, who was also very close with Brown, as they could vividly recall Brown and the memories they had with her.

"It is very difficult being here, I have to tell you." Resnick said in the episode according to E!. "We had so many occasions here. The last time I was here was with you and Nicole." Brown, along with Ron Goldman were murdered the night of June 12, 1994 and since then continue to make headlines.

Fans of the Kardashians will know that Robert Kardashian, Jenner's ex-husband was Simpson's lawyer during his trial. Although the Kardashians rarely discuss their thoughts on the case, sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, along with Jenner, have all said they felt very divided due to the case. Since Brown was such a close family friend, their dad was also defending a man who many believe is behind the murders. Since they were children, they've have zero contact with Simpson.