Nicky Hilton Rothschild Welcomes Second Daughter

Nicky Hilton-Rothschild and her husband James Rothschild welcomed their second child this week.

Daughter Teddy Marilyn Rothschild was born Wednesday, Dec. 20, in New York City. The newest addition to the family was named for Hilton’s paternal grandmother, Marilyn June Hilton, and is now the younger sister to Lily-Grace Victoria, who was born in July 2016.

Hilton revealed the birth on Twitter with an announcement on Dec. 22.

“Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season.”

The parents told PEOPLE as recently as October that they were not interested in knowing the sex of the child until it was born, which could explain the gender-neutral first name that was chosen.

At the time of the interview, Hilton-Rothschild said she had no preference for whichever gender that she loved having a sister growing up and that her other daughter would, too.

“She doesn’t have a jealous bone in her body,” the then-mom-to-be said. “When I hold other babies, she doesn’t care. She’s very sweet.”

Hilton is an heiress of the hotel enterprise by her great uncle, Conrad Nicholson Hilton, Jr. She married into the aristocratic Rothschild family. It was her second marriage after a annulment in 2004 to Todd Meister.