Nicki Minaj Reveals She Got a Breast Reduction

Nicki Minaj is revealing her "new boobs" after a breast reduction. In a recent Instagram post promoting her new song "Barbie World," she revealed she downsized her breasts. "New boobs who dis?" she wrote in the comments section of the video. In the clip, which can be seen below, she lip-syncs along to her and Ice Spice's new song from the upcoming Barbie movie's soundtrack. She captioned it, "I'm a 10 so pull in a Ken."

Minaj had previously opened up about wanting to get a breast reduction. Page Six reports that in an Instagram Live last May, she said, "I'm not gonna lie, somebody did tell me to get my boobs taken off, like a female in the industry. And I was like, 'No, no, not yet, not yet.' And yeah, she was right. I should've hurried up and took them off." She joked, "It's A cup season!"

That same month, she teased her plans at the Met Gala when she admitted to having a wardrobe malfunction with her Burberry gown by Riccardo Tisci. "The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out, because they made my cup size a little small," she told Vogue's La La Anthony on the red carpet. "Enjoy these t-ties 'cause y'all ain't gonna see it ever again!"

Minaj, 40, isn't the only celebrity to undergo a breast reduction recently. In March, Doja Cat revealed that she underwent a breast reduction and liposuction. "4 days into recovery right now," Doja Cat tweeted at the time. "Feels ok. I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much, but I'm healing really fast." She clarified that her breasts were reduced to a size 32C and she had fat removed instead of a "fat transfer" to another area of her body.

Model Blac Chyna revealed this year that she had her breast implants and butt silicone injections removed in an effort to embrace her natural beauty. In a video shared on social media in March, she said, "I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff," Chyna insisted of the procedures she first started getting at age 19. "But now I'm moving [up] in life, so I want this out of my ass, so I can grow." She later revealed that she got her facial fillers resolved.