Doja Cat Opens up About Plastic Surgeries She's Undergone

Doja Cat is feeling "OK" as she recovers at home from breast surgery and liposuction. The "Say So" singer, 27, took to Twitter Monday to share her cosmetic procedures with her fans as she updated them on her health "4 days into recovery." Doja Cat continued that she's "healing really fast" after undergoing the procedure, but noted, "I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much."

The Grammy winner also took to her replies to clarify what kind of procedure she had done. "Lipo is when fat is transferred from 1 area to another," one person commented on her post before Doja Cat corrected them, "No it is not, dear. That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer." She continued on to respond to several people who assumed she had gotten breast implants, saying that she actually had her breasts made "smaller," and that she was now a "32C."

Overall, Doja Cat said her recovery time is "probably 3 months total," but that she was excited to see the results when her healing was complete. The "Get Into It" artist previously mentioned on Twitter her desire to undergo breast surgery, writing in November, "I just want my titties pulled up cuz some of my tops don't fit the way i want them to." However, the musician has yet to clarify the details of the exact surgery she underwent.

In 2020, Doja Cat opened up about her body image journey growing up and entering the spotlight in an interview with Cosmopolitan ME. "Growing up, I definitely had body dysmorphia. Without a doubt. And I've had it since," Doja Cat said at the time. "It started in my teens, which I think is where it starts for a lot of people. I started really growing and I never really thought I looked good in a lot of the stuff I wore."

Releasing her single "Juicy" was a "therapeutic" time for Doja Cat, as the song celebrates every part of women's bodies. "I kind of made it for myself – well, the meaning behind it, at least," she explained. "I was kind of doing it for my own happiness and I feel like other people can definitely pull some joy from that, too. Now, I just try to focus on eating well, but I definitely still struggle with body dysmorphia a bit now. But I think that's to be completely expected when there's all these phones in your face, right?"