Nicki Minaj Pregnant: Rapper Shows off Baby Bump in Brand New Photos

Nicki Minaj is a proud mom to be, and she isn't shying away from flaunting her growing baby bump. After the rapper confirmed that she is expecting her first child on Monday, she didn’t hesitate to share some first-look photos of her pregnancy belly to Instagram, generating plenty of likes and hundreds of comments. The pregnancy news means that this is the first child for the rapper, who married Kenneth Petty last October. The couple had dated as teenagers and rekindled their relationship in 2018 after Petty was released from prison. Although their relationship has proven to be controversial, many taking issue with the fact that Petty is a registered sex offender in the state of New York, Minaj has long defended their relationship, previously writing on Instagram, "He was 15, she was 16... in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo." Minaj certainly seems to be ignoring any of that hate, and fans for the most part seem willing to look past it to celebrate her pregnancy news. Keep scrolling to see Minaj's baby bump photos and learn more about her pregnancy.

Minaj broke her pregnancy news, and nearly the internet, Monday morning with an image of her baby bump. Taking to Instagram, she shocked her 118 million followers with the image, which she aptly captioned, "preggers" alongside a yellow heart. In the image, she can be seen delicately cradling her growing belly. prevnext

Minaj didn't hold back. Just minutes after dropping the pregnancy news, she again took to the social media platform with another image of her bump. Shared without caption, this one again showed the 37-year-old mom to be cradling her belly, though this time she was seen standing. Along with completely swapping out her ensemble for the image, she also ditched her yellow hair for blue. prevnext

What She Has Said Bbout Motherhood Although the news took many by surprise, Minaj has spoken out about her desire to become a mother. Speaking with Complex in 2014, she said that her biggest fear "is that I'll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest." She added that "if I'm done with my fifth album and I don't have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother.”" "I have definitely put off the wife thing because I don't want people in my business. I’d rather not do anything that’s going to be on paper but I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I've always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head," she said. "By the fifth album, I will have walked down the aisle and I will at least be on baby number one, possibly baby number two." prevnext

Balancing Motherhood and Her Career During that same Complex interview, Minaj opened up about how she envisioned herself balancing her career and motherhood in the future. Although dedicated to music, she said that her child would always come first. "I wonder if I'm going to be one of those women who balances my child with a career. I always said, 'When I have my baby, it’s going to be all about my baby,'" she said. "I don't want the child feeling like they don't have all of my attention, so I always said, 'I'm going to take a little break.' But we'll see." prevnext

Pregnancy Rumors Years after that interview, and just after tying the knot, Minaj found herself swept up in pregnancy rumors. In October of 2019, fans became convinced that she was expecting after she shared, and then deleted, a tweet which read, "Expecting a." After deleting the post, the rapper wrote, "My bad y'all," While many fans suspected that the tweet meant she was pregnant, those theories were later denied when the rapper returned to twitter with another tweet reading, "expecting an official date/time for #QueenRadio in the morning," referring to her Apple Radio show. prevnext

Minaj couldn't escape pregnancy rumors, though, and in February of this year, she found herself swept up in them again. A video shared to her Instagram account had fans asking, "Girl are you pregnant or not" and some speculating that she was expecting twins. That video showed her stomach being rubbed by Petty. Minaj did not allude to pregnancy in the caption or the clip itself. prevnext