Nicki Minaj Fans Ecstatic After She Reveals Pregnancy

By Anna Rumer

Nicki Minaj fans are freaking out after the rapper announced Monday that she was expecting her first child. The "Anaconda" artist revealed she was expecting alongside a series of glam Instagram snaps bearing her baby bump, writing "#Preggers" with a yellow heart emoji in the caption.

This will be Minaj's first child with her husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, whom she married just nine months ago. The artist, 37, has been keeping her private life out of the spotlight over the past year, so her Barbz were totally shocked to hear her big news and had some major reactions on social media. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say about Minaj's pregnancy.

Congratulations

Minaj's fans were overwhelmed with the good news, sharing their strong reactions right off the bat alongside happy emojis and plenty of "OMG."

'Baby Barb'

Others coined Minaj's unborn child a "baby Barb" right off the bat, with some saying all unrelated news for the day was "irrelevant" due to the massiveness of the revelation. 

'I Hope It's a Girl'

Right off the bat, the rapper's fans were hoping Minaj would give birth to a little girl to continue her legacy as one of the top female MCs of all time.  

Emotions

The news brought about some serious emotions for some of Minaj's fans, one of whom called the announcement a "moment of history."

'Beautiful'

Minaj also got plenty of praise from her followers and fans who loved the way she announced her news with such a stunning photoshoot. 

Making Jokes

The internet was also filled with jokes right off the bat, with some joking about her fans' dedication to her as well as her signature autotuned sound. 

What We Know

Minaj has yet to reveal any other details about her pregnancy, including a due date or if she had learned the baby's sex. The news comes just 10 months after the rapper announced she intended to retire from music in order to focus on her family. "I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE," she wrote on Twitter at the time. 

Just days later, Minaj reassured her fans that she wasn't disappearing for good. "I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that," she wrote. "In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. ...The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe."

