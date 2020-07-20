Nicki Minaj Fans Ecstatic After She Reveals Pregnancy

Nicki Minaj fans are freaking out after the rapper announced Monday that she was expecting her first child. The "Anaconda" artist revealed she was expecting alongside a series of glam Instagram snaps bearing her baby bump, writing "#Preggers" with a yellow heart emoji in the caption. This will be Minaj's first child with her husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, whom she married just nine months ago. The artist, 37, has been keeping her private life out of the spotlight over the past year, so her Barbz were totally shocked to hear her big news and had some major reactions on social media. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say about Minaj's pregnancy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2020 at 7:21am PDT

Congratulations Minaj's fans were overwhelmed with the good news, sharing their strong reactions right off the bat alongside happy emojis and plenty of "OMG." OMG NICKI MINAJ IS PREGNANTTTT, I’m so happy God😭💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/zU4Ha5hSoh — Arsenal’s Bunny. (@Bubble_minakie) July 20, 2020 Omg Nicki❤️ pic.twitter.com/ua0aL2CdK5 — Player One (@PlayerO66738909) July 20, 2020 prevnext

'Baby Barb' Others coined Minaj's unborn child a "baby Barb" right off the bat, with some saying all unrelated news for the day was "irrelevant" due to the massiveness of the revelation. omg nicki is pregnant we’re getting a baby barb 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 — juliana escobar morales 🇨🇴 (@iauxoo) July 20, 2020 OMG!! Nicki Minaj just announced she was pregnant today so that makes EVERYTHING else in FEMALE RAP irrelevant today! Congratulations to the QUEEN!! pic.twitter.com/QRW2UG0U8C — Female Rap Game (@FemaleRapGame) July 20, 2020 prevnext

'I Hope It's a Girl' Right off the bat, the rapper's fans were hoping Minaj would give birth to a little girl to continue her legacy as one of the top female MCs of all time. OMG...... NICKI MINAJ IS PREGNANT 😭😭😭 I'M SO FREAKING HAPPY RIGHT NOW!!!!!!! I hope it's a girlllll#NickiMinaj#HouseOfTacha pic.twitter.com/HHzFd6ZSV9 — Patricia-Brown 🔱🦄☕🇨🇦 (@PatriciaAdepoj1) July 20, 2020 OMG NICKI IS PREGNANT AND ITS DEF A GIRL OMG NEW QUEEN OF RAP pic.twitter.com/loL7eghFdk — chris. (@skinnygrannde) July 20, 2020 prevnext

Emotions The news brought about some serious emotions for some of Minaj's fans, one of whom called the announcement a "moment of history." Omg Nicki finally having a baby #Nicki pic.twitter.com/YzsGlRT57r — M I K E W L (@Omgmikenoway) July 20, 2020 OMG Nicki is pregnant 😭💕 congrats queen! #preggers 💛 I'm glad i just woke up to witness the moment of history 😭 pic.twitter.com/8AuHa5ifSN — raja (@rajasyakist) July 20, 2020 prevnext

'Beautiful' Minaj also got plenty of praise from her followers and fans who loved the way she announced her news with such a stunning photoshoot. OMG NICKI IS PREGNANTTT AND LOOK HOW BEAUTIFUL SHE LOOKS pic.twitter.com/GLXxmTPGBN — sude (@sameoldring) July 20, 2020 OMG NICKI STOPPPPO🥺😫😭😭😭 you're making me cryyyyy pic.twitter.com/2I3ozCEZGW — 🦄 (@thicqueennicki) July 20, 2020 prevnext

Making Jokes The internet was also filled with jokes right off the bat, with some joking about her fans' dedication to her as well as her signature autotuned sound. “Omg Nicki Minaj is going to be a mom “ like you bitches aren’t already her sons💅🏾 pic.twitter.com/0klnaxfLAb — Detra B🌙✨ (@b_detra) July 20, 2020 everyone: omg nicki minaj pregnant???

her baby straight out the womb: pic.twitter.com/bVrV1qBIxl — 아즈다 (@banqtanbith) July 20, 2020 prevnext