Nicki Minaj Marries Kenneth Petty After Less Than a Year of Dating

Nicki Minaj is a married woman after tying the knot with Kenneth “Zoo” Petty. After using the nickname “husband” to describe Petty in the past, the “Super Bass” rapper, 36, has officially married Petty, 41. She announced the news Monday with an Instagram video showing matching “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and black and white baseball caps baring the words “Bride” and “Groom.”

“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty,” Minaj captioned the post, adding in Monday’s date — Oct. 21, 2010 — as the day they seemingly got married.

In an August episode of her Queen Radio show, Minaj revealed that she had filed for a marriage license and would be married in “about 80 days.”

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by that time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she explained. “from that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

She said she wouldn’t let a big wedding distract from her music priorities and would plan a larger party for later. “I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now,” she said at the time. “We’ll do the big wedding later.”

“I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy,” she continued.

Minaj and Petty have been dating since 2018, making their relationship Instagram official in December.

“He want me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW,” she captioned a series of photos of them laughing at her birthday party that month.

The two frequently pose in photo after photo together, with Petty even debuting a new tattoo of Minaj’s birth name, Onika, weeks after they made their relationship public.

In March, Minaj sparked speculation about whether or not they had gotten married after she called Petty her “husband” on her radio show. “Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” she said.

Minaj’s music video for “Megatron” starred Petty and Minaj together, featuring them in a hot tub as Minaj sand, “I f— him like I miss him / He just came out of prison,” a line that fans interpreted as reference to Petty’s criminal record; he is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and served time in prison for manslaughter after being convicted in 2002.

While many fans have expressed concern about Petty’s criminal part, Minaj does not appear to care about the criticism. Responding to commenters on Instagram, she wrote, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”