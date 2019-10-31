Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Deleted Tweet Days After Marrying Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj has some fans convinced she’s pregnant after a tweet the rapper sent out on Wednesday that read, “Expecting a.” She quickly deleted it and wrote, “My bad y’all,” but the damage was already done and had plenty of fans signing off.

Some assumed she was referencing a pregnancy, while others figured the rapper was tweeting about her next album. Ultimately, it was neither, with Minaj soon tweeting, “expecting an official date/time for #QueenRadio in the morning,” referring to her Apple Radio show.

Minaj married boyfriend Kenneth Petty on Monday, Oct. 21 after obtaining their marriage license in June. The rapper made the big reveal on Instagram that day when she Instagrammed a video of mugs reading “Mr.” and “Mrs.” along with a white hat with the word “Bride” written on it in yellow script and a black hat with “Groom” on the front.

“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” the caption read, referencing Minaj’s legal name.

On Wednesday, she gave fans a look at her as a bride of sorts, posting photos of herself and Petty wearing Bride of Chucky-themed costumes in front of a snowy backdrop. Minaj was in a ruffled strapless dress and leather jacket as she stood in front of her husband, who was on one knee and holding up a severed finger with a diamond ring on it.

In a video from the shoot, Minaj and Petty indirectly addressed rumors that Minaj purchased her own engagement ring.

“Everybody said that you secured the bag, you married a multi-millionaire and you secured the bag,” Minaj told her husband, who replied, “You know I just cut somebody’s mother f—ing finger off for that ring.”

“You mean, I didn’t buy this ring?” Minaj asked him. “No, you didn’t buy that ring!” he replied.

Rafaello and Co, the jeweler who made Minaj’s ring, told TMZ that Petty commissioned them to make the couple’s wedding rings and worked with them on a design for several months. Minaj’s massive ring features a 17-carat center with VVS2-clarity diamonds, and Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth told Entertainment Tonight that the estimated cost is $1.1 million. Money valued Petty’s wedding band at an estimated $50,000 to $65,000.

