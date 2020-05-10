Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Speculation With Cryptic Tweets

During a recent Q-and-A session with her fans, Nicki Minaj sparked pregnancy speculation thanks to some of her cryptic tweets. So, could a mini-Minaj be on the way? While the singer has not outright confirmed the news, her fans, the Barbz, certainly seem to think that Minaj may be expecting her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

According to E! News, the speculation started on Thursday when one fan asked Minaj whether she's been cooking during self-isolation. The "Starships" singer replied that she was getting her cooking on. She wrote on Twitter that she's craving red meat and that she's been cooking steak, shrimp, and her "famous cheeseburgers." She also shared that she's been craving salads with extra jalapeños. Her message, particularly her notes about "cravings," caught the attention of her legions of fans. Another fan then asked Minaj if she's been experiencing any side effects such as morning sickness or having to use the bathroom a lot. She responded, "Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo." In a follow-up tweet, Minaj even directly addressed the speculation by writing that she will post a photo of her baby bump in a "couple months."

Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet 🥰☺️😘 https://t.co/E5bf12pAek — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

If this pregnancy speculation is indeed true, it would be amazing news for Minaj, who has been vocal about wanting to become a mother. Back in 2014, in an interview with Complex, the singer expressed her desire to become a mom one day. When asked what her biggest fear is, she replied, "That I'll become so consumed with work that I'll forget to live my personal life to the fullest. If I'm done with my fifth album and I don't have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother." Minaj continued to note that she wants to be married before she does have a baby. In October 2019, after less than a year of dating, she confirmed that she had married Petty.

"I have definitely put off the wife thing because I don't want people in my business," Minaj continued to tell Complex. "I'd rather not do anything that's going to be on paper but I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I've always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head."