Blue Bloods actor Nick Cordero has suffered another health setback amid his battle with the coronavirus. After initially giving fans a hopeful update just last week, sharing how he had woken up from a months-long coma, the Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots, tearfully asked fans for prayers on Wednesday as her husband’s health began going "downhill."

Updating fans on her Instagram Story, Kloots said that her husband "had a bad morning," explaining that "unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment" and will be unable to appear on her daily Instagram Live videos, according to Entertainment Tonight. Kloots, who did not detail the specifics of her husband's health, went on to ask the fans who have been rooting for Cordero's recovery "for all the prayers, mega-prayers" they can get. She added that she knows "that this virus is not going to get him down" and that "it's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today."

Although Kloots did not disclose what had happened to Cordero, in an Instagram post late Tuesday, she had revealed that her husband was experiencing issues with an infection in his left lung. While his right lung, she said, was "looking better" and had been clear for "two days," she said that his "left lung is the same" and was "still causing issues that we need to get clear." As a result of the infection in his lungs, Cordero remains on a ventilator.

The Broadway star, who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his role in Bullets Over Broadway, was hospitalized in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. On April 1, he was intubated, put on a ventilator, and was put into a medically induced coma. It was later confirmed that he was suffering from the coronavirus.

Throughout his journey, Cordero has faced a number of setbacks. He was put on dialysis to prop up his kidneys and was later found to have a lung infection, which forced him to undergo emergency surgery. During this recovery, Cordero began to develop blood clotting issues, resulting in the amputation of his right leg.

Amid the setbacks, there have been signs of hope. Recently, Cordero had had a tracheostomy as doctors hope to take him off the ventilator, and he has since tested negative for the coronavirus. He has also woken from his coma, though he remains on a ventilator. Due to the rising medical bills, family friends created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to support Cordero and Kloots.