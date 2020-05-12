'Blue Bloods' Actor Nick Cordero Wakes up From Coma Amid Coronavirus Hospitalization

✖

Actor Nick Cordero is awake after weeks of battling COVID-19. The news was shared by Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, who posted the updates to her Instagram.

"Guys, we might have to change our hashtag. Nick, dada, is awake!" Kloots wrote, as noticed by E! News. "Finally confirmed after two days of, 'Is he doing this?' You get so excited, the nurses are like, 'We think this is happening.' The doctor confirmed today that, 'Yep, I think Nick is awake.' And I was like, 'Oh my God," the trainer said of the life-changing phone call."

Kloots also revealed that Cordero is following commands and is just barely able to open his eyes, given that he's "really, really weak" from battling the virus, but is still elated with all the "great news" she's gotten from the doctors. "Everything is looking good finally. It's so hard with this whole thing. You don't want to get yourself too excited because it's been such a road," she added. "What a miracle."

Cordero was first hospitalized in March for what was assumed to be a case of pneumonia. However, after testing positive for COVID-10 in April, he was moved to the ICU. Kloots, who's been using social media to update fans on her husband's condition, said that he was "fighting for his life" amid the diagnosis.

On Sunday, she penned an emotional note about her husband's health, which had suffered numerous setbacks during his battle with the disease. This included having one of his legs amputated. "I asked him to look up, and he did, and I asked him to look down, and he did," she revealed on Instagram on Sunday. "That was a fantastic Mother's Day gift to start my day off with."

She's also been incredibly candid about the process on social media, which has given an inside look at the day-to-day struggles some patients with COVID-19 have to struggle with. Since being admitted in March, Cordero's heart had stopped, he required resuscitation, had two mini-strokes, a leg amputation, an MRI to investigate possible brain damage, several bronchial sweeps, a sepsis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart.

In addition to the frequent updates, Kloots has also rallied fans to join in to listen to some of Cordero's favorite songs as part of his recovery. Even Sirius XM host Steven Van Zandt got in on the action to give the Blue Bloods alum some "positive energy."