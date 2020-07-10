Nick Cordero's 1-Year-Old Son Kissed Amanda Kloot's Phone While Watching Video of Late Dad

✖

Nick Cordero's 1-year-old son Elvis kissed a video featuring his late father after Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots showed it to him on her phone. Cordero, a beloved Broadway star who also appeared in Blue Bloods, died on Sunday morning after a long battle with complications of coronavirus. The Tony nominee spent 95 days in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles before his death.

Kloots shared a heartbreaking new story in her Instagram Story Friday morning and she wished she caught the moment on camera. "I was showing Elvis videos of Nick, and this one video was Nick talking, like leaving a voicemail message for a friend, but he had it saved on his phone," Kloots said, reports CBS News. "And Elvis saw it and smiled — and I'm not even kidding — leans into the phone to give his dad a kiss."

Elvis kept kissing Kloot's phone screen while she played the video of her late husband. Her heart "just melted," she said. "In a way, it made me feel so good because it made me feel like he recognizes Nick, you know, he knows who he is and he recognizes his dad even though it's been like over three months," the fitness trainer said.

Cordero, 41, was hospitalized in late March with pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus. Although he later tested negative for the virus, he continued struggling with complications. He needed a leg amputated and a temporary pacemaker, and was in a medically-induced coma for weeks. Kloots kept fans up to date for every step of his journey and shared the heartbreaking news of his death late Sunday.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," Kloots wrote on Instagram. "My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day."

Kloots later spoke with PEOPLE about Cordero, calling him a "very special man" who was "everyone's friend." Cordero was "so eager to teach Elvis everything, especially music," she said. Kloots said the couple "taught each other things" and challenged each other during their marriage. "We loved to sing and dance wherever we were," she told the magazine. "Just looking at him doing the simplest things would bring a smile to my face."