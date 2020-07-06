Nick Cordero Dead: GoFundMe Campaign Raises Nearly $1 Million Amid Coronavirus Death

✖

A GoFundMe page created for Nick Cordero and his family has reached nearly $1 million after the Broadway actor's death from coronavirus complications. Fans of the Broadway actor, who also starred in Blue Bloods, flocked to the page to offer their support following the Sunday announcement from Amanda Kloots that her husband had tragically lost his battle, the fundraiser surpassing $760,000 by Monday morning.

The influx of donations came after the page updated with Kloots' announcement of Cordero's passing at the age of 41. Sharing an excerpt of the update originally posted to Instagram, Kloots announced that her husband had died Sunday morning "surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth." She said that she was "in disbelief and hurting everywhere" and that her "heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him." Cordero is survived by his wife and their 1-year-old son, Elvis, with Kloots writing that they "will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Created on behalf of Kloots, the page had been started following Cordero's March 31 admission into the ICU as a way to financially support the family amid Cordero's hospitalization. Reading that "it seems every time he takes a step forward he takes two steps back," the page had seen surges of donations as Kloots continued to update fans on her husband's condition. It had surpassed $350,000 in late April after it was revealed that doctors amputated the actor's right leg after he experienced blood clotting issues, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time.

On May 7, the page had posted a thank you to those who had donated, writing that they "cannot believe how many people have donated to us in a time where we are all suffering" and that those donating were "spearheading this help at a time where I couldn't even think of how to get through the next ten minutes." At the time, the update said that the donations would help Cordero "receive the best rehab and coolest prosthetic for his leg!"

As news of Cordero's passing broke Sunday evening, many of those paying tribute to the actor on social media also shared links to the fundraiser. Many of those offering their financial support have also used the page as a place to share their tributes to Cordero and send their condolences to his wife and son. In one comment, somebody wrote that "after following this story every day, I cannot help but feel the sympathy and love for this brave family." Another person commented that Cordero and his family was "a family of warriors in a fight that was so unfair."