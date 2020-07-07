Nick Cordero's Wife Sings Final Tribute Honoring Late Star

✖

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, paid emotional tribute to her husband just a day after the Broadway star died from coronavirus complications at 41. On Monday, an emotional Kloots took to her Instagram Story to sing a farewell tribute of her husband’s song "Live Your Life." The song had become a rallying cry for support throughout Cordero’s three-month-long battle, with fans sharing videos of themselves singing and dancing to the song and Kloots holding virtual gatherings with them at 3 p.m. PT every day to sing the tune.

In her emotional post, Kloots, who shares 1-year-old son Elvis with Cordero, thanked fans for taking part in the daily tribute, explaining that they helped make her husband's "dream of becoming a rock star" happen, according to Entertainment Tonight. She said that the daily gatherings also helped lift her spirits throughout her husband’s hospitalization, stating that "there were days that I did not think I could get on social media and sing, but I always felt better after I did." Kloots called the moments "an amazing way to have some therapy in your life."

Kloots went on to reveal that as family gathered around Cordero's bedside Sunday morning, she sang "Live Your Life" to her husband, stating that "so many of the lyrics are so crazy on point and they’re just so beautiful." She said that "life throws so many things at you and you never know what that is. It could be a serious illness like Nick had, it could be you get fired from your job, it could be you have a fight with a family member. I think Nick's point [was] fight for it and don’t let that kill your life."

The former Radio City Rockette-turned-fitness instructor then performed the song for a final time, breaking down into tears. She told viewers that "Nick left this earth with people around him that he loved [and] listening to music – I don’t think he would've wanted anything else." She added that she thought "we gave him a good send off and I’ll miss him everyday of my life, that's for sure."

The emotional rendition of her husband's song marked one of the multiple tributes that Kloots shared Monday. After announcing that her husband had passed away Sunday morning "surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Kloots shared videos her sister made that was filled with intimate family photos and videos.