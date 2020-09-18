Nick Cordero's Posthumous Album 'Live Your Life' Hits No. 1 on His 42nd Birthday

✖

Nick Cordero's posthumously released album, Live Your Life: Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below, hit number one on the iTunes album chart on what would have been the late Broadway star's 42nd birthday. Cordero's widow, Amanda Kloots, celebrated the achievement on Instagram Thursday, calling it the "BEST birthday gift" her husband could have ever wanted.

"#1 on ITunes might be the BEST birthday gift Nick could have ever got!" she wrote. "He’s up in heaven going 'Guys! Oh my God! Really?! This is incredible! THANK YOU!' If you know my husbands voice you can imagine it. Thank you to @bwayrecords @vandeanproducer @michaeljmoritz – this is because of you!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on Sep 17, 2020 at 10:10pm PDT

Kloots' followers couldn't hold back their emotions at the achievement. "It has been playing in my house all day! Memory eternal Nick. Your family is not alone," one person commented. Another added, "#1 on I-tunes ahead of Taylor Swift. Now that is truly amazing. You are a such an amazing warrior and example to all of us that have grown to love you, Elvis and Nick even though we have never met and live thousands of miles away. Thinking of you today! Here’s to one of the great ones!" A third chimed in, "Thank you for showing me how strong we can all be even during the most difficult times in our lives. Happy Birthday Nick!"

The actor and singer died on July 5 after being hospitalized with trouble breathing on March 31. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19, at which point he was placed in a medically-induced coma, during which he had to have a leg amputated. Cordero did wake up briefly, but was diagnosed with pneumonia and never regained full consciousness before his death.

In August, Kloots penned an emotional note to her late husband on the one-month anniversary of his death, admitting things hadn't gotten easier for her and their 1-year-old son Elvis even as time passed. "Dear Nick, it’s been one month since you’ve been gone," she wrote on social media at the time. "I wish I could say it has got easier, but with each passing day I miss you more and more. I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis. Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day. I love you forever and always."