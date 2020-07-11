Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Over Husband's Death Following COVID Complications

✖

After months of battling COVID-19 and the resulting side effects of the illness, Broadway actor Nick Cordero passed away on Sunday. In light of that tragic update to the case, Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, is fondly remembering the happy times that she experienced with her husband. Kloots, who is an actor and fitness entrepreneur, explained what made Cordero so "special" in an interview with PEOPLE.

Kloots explained that her husband was a good man and that he'll be leaving a very special legacy behind. "My husband was a very special man," she told the outlet. "He was everyone’s friend. We taught each other things, challenging each other to grow. We loved to sing and dance wherever we were. Just looking at him doing the simplest things would bring a smile to my face." She went on to describe just how much she'll miss her late husband, adding, "As a husband I don’t think a day went by that he didn’t say to me, ‘I’m the luckiest.’ Words can’t describe how much I will miss him, his presence, his voice. I’m heartbroken." Cordero died at the age of 41 after a months-long battle with COVID-19. He is survived by Kloots, whom he wed in September 2017, and their one-year-old son Elvis. Kloots explained on Instagram that she and Cordero originally met while working on the 2014 musical Bullets Over Broadway, which earned the late actor a Tony nomination.

Kloots herself broke the news of her husband's passing on Sunday. She announced the news on Instagram by posting a photo of Cordero alongside a lengthy caption in which she thanked everyone for their love and support during this difficult journey. She began the caption by explained that Cordero passed away with his loved ones by his side, "singing and praying as he gently left this earth." Kloots also thanked Cordero's doctor, Dr. David Ng, for working tirelessly to save him over the past several months, writing that he is a "diamond in the rough."

Understandably, Kloots also expressed just how hurt she is over the loss of her partner, explaining that she and her young son will miss Cordero dearly for the rest of time. "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," she wrote. "My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."