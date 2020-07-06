Nick Cordero's Death Has Broadway Stars Responding With Heartbreaking Tributes
Nick Cordero spent 95 days battling COVID-19 before it was revealed by his wife, Amanda Kloots, on Sunday evening that he had lost his fight earlier in the day. Cordero’s passing sparked quite the response from many heartbroken actors on Broadway where the late actor starred in musicals like Bullets Over Broadway and A Bronx Tale.
Cordero clearly left a lasting impact on many in the industry, including one of his longtime friends, Zach Braff, who also appeared in Bullets Over Broadway. Braff said he has “never met a kinder human being.” Kloots echoed those same words in the Instagram post in which she announced the tragic news, calling him “such a bright light.” She explained that Cordero was “everyone’s friend” and that he enjoyed listening and talking with everyone. Kloots had documented his battle with the coronavirus ever since his diagnosis at the end of March and remained by his side up until his final days.
That personality of his left many of his friends and those in the same field heartbroken to learn of his fate. Here are some of the stars of Broadway who took to Twitter to express their condolences to Cordero’s family and share tributes to the late actor.
Horror. Love to the Cordero family. Please wear a mask. It has the power to prevent unspeakable suffering and sorrow. Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. https://t.co/GvGAuRaTGV— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) July 6, 2020
Incredibly sad news. Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn’t care how healthy you are. It doesn’t care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn’t care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In. https://t.co/sae9sLQYv1— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 6, 2020
My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to @amandakloots , Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick. https://t.co/uBhjbrGfJE— Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 6, 2020
Support Amanda Kloots Nick Cordero & Elvis https://t.co/qJyQ9VZc07— Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) July 6, 2020
RIP Nick Cordero 💔💔💔— Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 6, 2020
Sending love to Amanda and Elvis
Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. One of the Great Ones. pic.twitter.com/m1t65ew4mI— Mario Cantone (@macantone) July 6, 2020
I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero— james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 6, 2020