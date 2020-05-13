Nick Cordero Fans Erupt After Wife Says 'Blue Bloods' Alum Wakes up From Coma Amid Coronavirus Hospitalization

After weeks of hoping Broadway star Nick Cordero would wake up from his coma amid his coronavirus hospitalization, fans finally got their wish on Tuesday. Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram to excitedly reveal the happy news, beaming from ear to ear and holding their 11-month-old son, who appeared equally as happy.

"Guys, we might have to change our hashtag. Nick, dada, is awake!" Kloots gushed in her Instagram Story, referring to the "#WakeUpNick" hashtag she and Cordero's fans have been using during the Blue Bloods actor's hospitalization. "Finally confirmed after two days of, 'Is he doing this?' You get so excited, the nurses are like, 'We think this is happening.' The doctor confirmed today that, 'Yep, I think Nick is awake.' And I was like, 'Oh my God.'" The fitness personality added that Cordero is following commands and just barely able to open his eyes, given that he is "really, really weak."

View this post on Instagram Kisses for Dada! #nickiswoke (Photo cred @traveloutsidethebox) A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on May 12, 2020 at 7:15pm PDT

"Everything is looking good, finally. It's so hard with this whole thing," she said. "You don't want to get yourself too excited because it's been such a road. What a miracle."

The change comes nearly two months after Cordero was first hospitalized in March for what was assumed to be a case of pneumonia. However, after testing positive for COVID-19 in April, he was moved to the ICU. Kloots, who has been using social media to regularly provide updates on her husband's condition, said at one point that he was "fighting for his life." He has suffered numerous setbacks, including two mini-strokes, his heart stopping, resuscitation, a leg amputation, several bronchial sweeps in his lungs and a sepsis infection causing septic shock. He also suffered from a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheotomy, blood clots and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart.

Through it all, Kloots has rallied fans with daily social media dance parties sending thoughts, prayers and all kinds of good vibes to Cordero, who she has been unable to visit. Continue scrolling to see how fans reacted to her joyful news on Tuesday.