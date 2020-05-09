'Blue Bloods' Alum Nick Cordero's Wife Posts Last Photo Before Hospitalization Alongside Dire Coronavirus Warning

✖

Broadway actor Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots shared the last family photo she took with her husband before he was hospitalized with complications of the coronavirus. Cordero was hospitalized on March 30 with pneumonia, but later tested positive for COVID-19. Kloots detailed the health challenges Cordero has suffered through ever since and included a plea with everyone to follow guidelines meant to slow the virus' spread.

Kloots' photo shows the couple outside their home in Laurel Canton, Los Angeles, with Cordero carrying their 10-month-old son Elvis on his chest. "Our last family photo before Nick got sick," Kloots, a fitness instructor, wrote. "What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1."

"Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart," Kloots continued.

Cordero has been in the hospital for almost 40 days, and Kloots said his case is proof that the coronavirus can affect more than just old people and those with underlying health conditions. She urged her followers to share Cordero's story, noting he was "perfectly healthy" before he was infected.

"STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES!" Kloots added. "This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we've ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible."

Kloots has provided fans with intimate details on every step of the former Blue Bloods actor's fight with COVID-19, both with Instagram posts and Instagram Story videos. The actor, who earned a Tony nomination for Bullets Over Broadway and also starred in Rock of Ages, is now in a medically induced coma at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Although he recently tested negative for the disease, he is still fighting for his life.

Last week, Kloots said her husband's lungs were "severely damaged." At the time, Kloots noted, "The doctor told me that if Nick was in his seventies, we'd be having a different conversation. He's 41, and he's been fighting. He's been fighting really hard. We know he's literally been thrown every curve ball that he could be thrown. I'm not giving up hope."

Kloots said Cordero did open his eyes Wednesday, but "nothing has been behind it" and he was making "super, super small" movements. "Mother's Day is Sunday, maybe he'll wake up for me and his mom, what a gift," she hoped.