Nick Carter Shows off Weight Loss Transformation in New Photo

Nick Carter is working hard to get ready for the Backstreet Boys’ upcoming tour. The boy bander showed off his 10-pound weight loss with a before-and-after post he made to Instagram Thursday, thanking trainer Anthony Crouchelli and his Liteboxer program for helping him get back in touring shape.

“The past few months have been such a journey back to healthy habits to get in shape for tour,” Carter wrote alongside two photos of himself at the gym. “Thanks @liteboxer & @anthonycrouchelli for making it fun to workout. I’m 10lbs down and on the way. The journey continues.” Carter’s trainer commented, “Lets keep it up champ! Proud of you !!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Crouchelli told PEOPLE he had been working with the House of Carters alum since December, calling him a “light to work with” and “one of the hardest working people I have had the pleasure of training.” The two have been working on strength training and boxing, and Carter has even been practicing singing during cardio to prepare him for performing on stage.

“Nick could be Superman in hiding! He is a rock star father, a world class artist, and every day hits that gym with an intention. Nick leads truly by example of how to balance a family, a career, and still hold himself accountable to being better than yesterday,” Crouchelli gushed.

The Backstreet Boys kick off their upcoming tour in May, performing through September after initially having to push back their dates from 2020 to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the band announced they were canceling their Las Vegas holiday residency and delaying their Christmas album launch because of the spike in COVID cases.

“With the current state of the world still limiting our travel and causing small things in these processes to take much longer, we have decided to wait until 2022 to release our Christmas album and subsequently will be canceling our limited Las Vegas run of Christmas shows,” the group wrote on Instagram, in part. “While we are disappointed, we know this is for the best and we absolutely cannot wait to share the magic of this album with all of you when the time is right!”