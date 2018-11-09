Backstreet Boys Announce World Tour

Backstreet’s back, alright, and ready to embark on their largest world tour in 18 years.

On Friday, The Backstreet Boys officially announced a 70-date tour in support of their upcoming tenth studio album, DNA, out Jan. 25, 2019. Produced by Live Nation, the DNA World Tour kick off on May 11, 2019 following the wrap of their yearlong Las Vegas residency in April 2019.

“Okay, here we go…. #DNAWorldTour 2019! Our tenth album #BSBDNA out January 25th,” the band wrote on Instagram. “his era we are exploring each element of our career – spanning 25 years – that have been the building blocks of what we call the Backstreet Boys today! Thank you all for coming on this journey. Things are about to get interesting!!!!!!”

The DNA World Tour kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 11 and ends its European run on June 25th in Budapest, Hungary before heading to North America, beginning the 43-date leg of opening at Washington D.C.’s Capitol One Arena on July 12. The tour will conclude on Sept. 15 in Newark, New Jersey.

“When this group started 26 years ago—and through all the highs and lows of our career—we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group,” Howie Dorough said, according to E! News.

“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” member Brian Littrell added in a statement. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.” Bandmate Howie D added, “when this group started 26 years ago — and through all the highs and lows of our career — we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group.”

“We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work,” Stuart Richardson said. “These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”

Tickets for the DNA World Tour go on sale on Nov. 14. All tickets purchased to the North American headlining tour will come with a physical copy of the album, which includes songs written by Stuart Crichton, Andy Grammer, Lauv and Mike Sabbath.

The Backstreet Boys’ newest single, “Chances,” released alongside the announcement of the world tour, was written by Shawn Mendes and Ryan Tedder.