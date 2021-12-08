Nick Cannon Shares New Photo From Final Day on the Beach With Late 5-Month-Old Son Zen

Nick Cannon is sharing one of his final moments with son Zen before the 5-month-old passed away this weekend from brain cancer and a subsequent tumor. The day after Cannon shared the tragic news with viewers of The Nick Cannon Show, the 41-year-old host shared a photo he took of his late son, and Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, Sunday.

Scott looks lovingly down at the infant while on a family trip to the beach. “It’s a beautiful photo of my beautiful son and his beautiful mother, Alyssa Scott. It’s a real moment,” Cannon said. He continued to praise Scott for her “strength” during this devastating time. “I apologize for so many things, but I just know if there’s any weight or anything that I caused, I’m not going to get everything right. This process is difficult for the both of us, but I just thank you for being that strength and being that rock,” he said.

He added, “Love to Alyssa, love to her extended family. Love to each and every mother that has ever had to lose a child, or had to deal with a child with special needs… Mothers are superheroes at every aspect.” Cannon ended the segment by telling viewers that Scott was “doing well,” but asked everyone to “continue to pray for her, continue to pray for our entire family. …We’re gonna get through it.”

Cannon broke the news of his son’s death Tuesday on his talk show, revealing the little boy suffered from hydrocephalus and a “malignant, midline brain tumor.” Cannon first noticed his son’s odd cough ahead of his diagnosis. “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too – a Cannon head,” he explained. “We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

“We were faithful and hopeful for that time. We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment,” the comedian shared of his son’s final days. “Zen’s mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I’ve ever seen. Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom.”