Nick Cannon Jokes Taylor Swift Could Be the Mother of His Next Child Following Her Breakup

Nick Cannon would "absolutely" have his 13th child with Taylor Swift. The Wild 'n Out star, 42, joked that he wouldn't hesitate to have a baby with the newly-single Grammy winner during an interview on The Howard Stern Show Monday, as he is already a father to 12 children by six different mothers.

Asked if he was done having children, Cannon answered with a laugh, "Every time I answer this question – I can never answer it correctly because I don't know." He continued that he's "happy currently" with the children he has, adding that any future baby mamas would "have to be amazing." When Stern then asked who Cannon's top pick for the next mother of his children would be, The Masked Singer host responded, "I'm not doin' this. I can see the headlines."

It was then Stern who brought Swift's name into the conversation, as the "Anti-Hero" singer, 33, and her longtime beau, Joe Alwyn, 32, were revealed to have split after six years together over the weekend. Asked if Swift was "amazing" enough, Cannon responded, "Absolutely! I'm in, let's go! I'm all in." Praising her as an "amazing songwriter," Cannon said he admires how Swift is "so vulnerable and open with all her music."

The two could also possibly bond over their shared experiences of trying to date as a celebrity, Cannon hypothesized. "Me and Taylor's numbers are very similar when we're talking about being in these streets," Cannon said. "I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, 'Yo, you've dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I. We would probably really understand each other." When advised that Swift is in fact single at the moment, Cannon teased, "You know I know that! My Spidey-senses is tingling."

Cannon is father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey and also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 1, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also is dad to Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.