Nick Cannon's 'Who's Having My Baby?' Game Show Isn't Real

A new reality show isn't in the cards for Nick Cannon. Despite reports that surfaced Tuesday suggesting that the father of 12 was set to host a new competition series titled Who's Having My Baby?, it seems the game isn't real. Variety reported later Tuesday that Who's Having My Baby? is actually a sketch for an upcoming, not-yet-announced project orchestrated by comedian Kevin Hart. Insiders told the outlet that more information about the project, which is not related to Hart's E! game show Celebrity Game Face, would be released Wednesday.

The confusion surrounding the title began Tuesday when Cannon took to Instagram to reveal he was "expecting...a new show on E!" At the time, Cannon did not share many details, though he added the hashtag "Who's Having My Baby," revealing it "premieres this Spring on [E!]," and also tagged Kevin Hart. The post also included what seemed to be a promo video for the show, which saw Hart saying, "You're going to get some contestants that want to have your baby," hinting that the show would focus on women interested in procreating with Cannon. The clip also showed several women, with Cannon piking fun at the selection process when he said, "Eeny, meeny, miny, [moe]." However, further details were not provided.

The post drew plenty of reactions, many of which were critical. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "I don't know whether this is a joke or serious, but regardless it's disturbing. I don't find it amusing in the slightest." Another person wrote, "This is pretty gross. I hope this show is not real," with a third pleading, "Please don't put dumb szz- like this on my TV screen!!!" However, at least a few people seemed to get the hint that Who's Having My Baby? wasn't an actual show, one person writing, "This is a joke this is not a real show."

Cannon, who first teased the project Monday, is notoriously the father of 12 children. He shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. He also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

At this time, Cannon has not shared any further comment regarding Who's Having My Baby?. Hart also has not shared any further information, though Variety's insiders said more details would come Wednesday.