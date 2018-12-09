Nick Cannon Slams Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer for Homophobic Tweets After Kevin Hart out as Oscars Host

Nick Cannon dug up some unflattering old tweets from Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler on Friday night to prove a point about the backlash against Kevin Hart.

Hart was picked to host the 2019 Academy Awards this week, but before long some disparaging remarks about homosexuality resurfaced. Hart did not want to apologize for these remarks, feeling it would “feed the Internet trolls,” and ultimately he stepped down from the job. Cannon, for his part, was not pleased with the whole dramatic affair, as he stated on Twitter this weekend.

Cannon dug up a 2010 tweet by Chelsea Handler where she used a homophobic slur. “Interesting,” he wrote. “I wonder if there was any backlash here.”

Interesting🤔 I wonder if there was any backlash here… //t.co/0TlNvgYeIj — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018



He then found a post by Silverman in the same year, where she referred to the star of the Bachelorette by the same slur.

“And I f—ing love Wreck it Ralph!” he wrote.

And I fucking love Wreck it Ralph!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ //t.co/6cHA1EQEkg — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018



Finally, Cannon pulled up a 2012 tweet by Amy Schumer, where she used a homophobic slur to admonish those who were going to see Skyfall rather than The Sessions.

“I’m just saying,” Cannon wrote, “should we keep going?”

🤔 I’m just saying… should we keep going??? //t.co/1kESA82WqR — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018



None of the three comedians have responded to Cannon’s call-outs on social media. They were not in the running to replace Hart, nor had any of them called him out over this latest debacle. Still, to some people, these are some of the comedians who are emblematic of political correctness — no matter how correct or false that is shown to be.

“While you auditing tweets, you need to audit yours!” one fan advised Cannon.

“Nope!” the host responded. “I’ve been saying f—ed up s— since Twitter started! I don’t play that politically correct bulls—! F— politics! Only truth!”

Nope!! You know I’ve been saying fucked up shit since twitter started! I don’t play that politically correct bullshit! Fuck politics!! Only Truth!✊🏾 //t.co/U1UmlQScyc — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018



Still, many felt that Cannon had missed the point entirely. Many felt he had pointed out the obvious, dredging up posts that have been revisited many times over, and all three have apologized in some form or another.

“Nick Cannon thinking nobody ever calls Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Chelsea Handler for statements they’ve made is funnier than any episode of Wild’n Out,” one person wrote. “That’s like the big three of comics who get dragged on Twitter on the regular.”

That’s like the big three of comics who get dragged on Twitter on the regular. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) December 8, 2018



Essentially, the same could be said for Hart’s situation. In a video posted on Instagram earlier this week, he explained that he has apologized for the very same tweets several times now, so he did not want to seem performative or insincere by doing it again.

“The reason why I passed is because I’ve addressed this several time,” he said. “I’m not going to continue to go back and tap into the days of old when I’ve moved on and I’m in a completely different space in my life.”

In that sense, it seems like Cannon inadvertently highlighted the reality of the situation in his own microcosm of the internet. Meanwhile, the Academy is still searching for an Oscars host, and the show is less than three months away.