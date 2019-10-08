New Kevin Hart Health Update Revealed by Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish provided a positive health update on Kevin Hart, who severely injured his back in a car crash in Los Angeles last month and who has reportedly been rehabbing ever since. At the opening of Tyler Perry‘s studios in Atlanta Saturday night, Haddish told Extra that Hart is “doing really, really good. I talked to him the other day. He is doing good,” the Girls Trip star said.

Hart’s recovery is far from over, however. In court documents filed earlier this month, he requested a postponement of his upcoming trial with his former business partners, Stand Up Digital, as he claimed he is still having difficulty walking.

“Defendant Kevin Hart just started physical rehabilitation and will not be ambulatory for at least another two months,” the documents, requesting an extension and obtained by The Blast, read.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star suffered three spinal fractures – two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar — when his 1970s Plymouth Barracuda “turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway” and veered off the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled down an embankment during the early morning hours of Sept. 1.

While passenger Rebecca Broxterman was uninjured, both Hart and Jared Black, who was behind the wheel, suffered “major back injuries” as a result of the collision.

Hart underwent successful surgery and remained hospitalized for 10 days before being discharged and transferred to a live-in rehabilitation facility. He returned home on or around Sept. 20, though he is expected to have a months-long recovery ahead. He’s reportedly receiving physical therapy in his home most days of the week, with their sessions consisting of stretches and other exercises with therapy bands.

Meanwhile, Hart’s $7 million lawsuit with Stand Up Digital has largely been left in limbo. The trial was initially scheduled to begin Sept. 9, though it was postponed following the car crash and injury. In the lawsuit, Stand Up Digital is claiming that it invested over $1.25 million in developing a game called Gold Ambush that would feature Hart and his family as characters. It was set to launch in September 2017, but the company now claims that the app failed after Hart confessed to an extramarital affair and when he claimed he was being blackmailed with a sex tape during the month leading up to the app launch.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty