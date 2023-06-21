'New Girl' Star Lamorne Morris' Dad Died Just Before Father's Day

Lamorne Morris is mourning the loss of his father. The New Girl alum revealed in a heartbreaking Father's Day post on Monday that his dad, Ernest Morris, tragically passed away just days earlier, the actor writing, "This Father's Day hits a little different."

Morris shared the heartbreaking news with his more than one million Instagram followers by sharing a throwback photo of his father. "This is Ernest Morris. My father. He passed away a few days ago so as you can imagine, this Father's Day hits a little different," he wrote. Admitting that he is "not the most eloquent speaker, I wear makeup and pretend to be other people for a living," Morris went on to offer his followers some advice, writing, offering "advice for those in estranged relationships. Fix it!" The actor, who previously spoke about his relationship with his father during a 2017 appearance on Larry King Now, at the time revealing that his dad was a drug dealer who had "since cleaned up his act" and he hadn't seen him for some time, concluded, "There's nothing but regret down that road and we never know when it's our time to skedaddle."

Morris was immediately surrounded by support and condolences, with the comments section filling with responses from his followers. His former New Girl co-star Hannah Simone, who starred on the sitcom as Cece Parekh, wrote, "Love you so much xo," with Zooey Deschanel, who also starred in the show, sharing that she was "sending so much love to you Lamorne!" Comedian and actor Kenan Thompson commented, "He's forever with you bro!!! And you will pass his energy to your little one!!! Happy Father's Day man and sorry for your loss!!!" Amid the flurry of responses, Morris replied, "Much Love to y'all!!!"

Morris has not shared any further social media posts since announcing his father's passing. Last month, he marked Mother's Day by celebrating his mom with a special post that included a video documenting how his family celebrated the mothers in their lives.

Morris is best known for his role as Winston Bishop on New Girl. The Fox sitcom starred Deschanel as Jess Day, a quirky woman in her late 20s who moves out of her home when she catches her live-in boyfriend cheating on her there. In haste and desperation, she answers an ad on Craigslist and moves into a loft with three men: Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.). The series ran for seven seasons between 2011 and 2018. Since the show wrapped, Morris has gone on to appear in Jumanji: The Next Level, Call Me Kat, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and Fargo, among many others.