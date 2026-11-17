Days after Sam Hartman was announced as the new Bachelor, the NFL star’s ex-girlfriend, Lauren Blake Boultier, didn’t hold back while discussing his personality.

While speaking to TMZ, the model shared her true thoughts on Hartman, whom she dated for about seven months in 2025.

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“[He has the] personality of asparagus,” she declared. “He’s good for you, but he’s not exactly the most exciting thing on the menu.”

The DAZN boxing host also said the Washington Commanders quarterback’s life “revolves around football, fishing, and family,” pointing out that his idea of an “adventurous weekend” is trying a “different fishing spot.”

However, despite her hot take on his personality, Boultier noted that Hartman is “family-oriented, down to earth, and absolutely husband material for the right woman.” She then said she was rooting for him to find love on The Bachelor, even though their relationship didn’t work out.

Hartman was announced as the lead of The Bachelor’s 30th season, which is set to premiere in March.

On the Nov. 13 episode of Good Morning America, Hartman spoke about the news, admitting he was excited and “also very nervous.”

“I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl,” he further admitted. “30 is going to be pretty hard.”

Hartman being named the new The Bachelor comes less than a year after the Bachelor Nation franchise faced controversy over Secret Lies of Mormon Wives and Taylor Frankie Paul’s casting as Season 22 of The Bachelorette.

Just days before the premiere, ABC pulled Paul’s The Bachelorette season after the video of her and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen’s 2023 domestic violence incident surfaced online. While there have been whispers that the season may still air, the network hasn’t officially announced anything about the situation.

Despite her controversies, Paul didn’t hold back when she found out Hartman was selected as the new Bachelor.

“Dang, sign me up,” she commented on the Bachelor Nation’s Instagram post about the news. She also posted a smile-heart-eyes emoji.

In a post on her own Instagram account, Paul shared a scene from Parks and Recreation showing Ron Swanson looking at her application to be a contestant on The Bachelor before unplugging the computer and tossing it into a dumpster.