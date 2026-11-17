Although she will be missed during the holiday season, Dolly Parton will return to the small screen this weekend with a Christmas movie.

The country music legend, who passed away in August, will be appearing in the Christmas movie Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love on the CW. The movie will kick off CW’s holiday season on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

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“The film delivers Christmas joy and peril as an unexpected blizzard threatens the Parton family, while at the same time Dolly’s father (and his kids) make sacrifices to raise enough money to finally buy his loving wife the wedding ring he could never afford to give her,” the movie’s description reads. “Meanwhile, an important person in little Dolly’s life begins to see that her amazing voice and musical gift might just be made for something bigger than rural Tennessee.”

The CW will also do a special two-night tribute honoring Parton, starting with Dolly Parton: Here I Am on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. and Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

Dolly Parton: Here I Am is described as a “moving, musical journey through the people and places that shaped Dolly Parton’s iconic career. Featuring career-spanning archival footage of the undisputed queen of country music.”

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors is based on the true story of Parton’s upbringing. “The movie takes place inside the tight-knit Parton family as they struggle to overcome devastating tragedy and discover the healing power of love, faith and a raggedy patchwork coat that helped inspire Parton.”

The film stars Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder, Gerald McRaney and Alyvia Alyn Lind. The film will have an encore presentation on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.