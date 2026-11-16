Former ‘Family Feud’ Host Dies of Cancer: Dai Henwood Was 48

New Zealand stand-up comedian and former Family Feud host Dafydd Morgan “Dai” Henwood has passed away following a long battle with bowel cancer. He was 48 years old.

According to The New Zealand Herald, Henwood had been living with bowel cancer since 2020. Other media outlets reported that he died at Auckland Hospital on Nov. 10, just one year after he was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honors for services to the entertainment industry and charitable fundraising.

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Henwood got his start in stand-up comedy at the University Comedy Competition at Kitty O’Brien’s in Auckland in 1997. He performed as part of the duo Dai-Anna, alongside fellow student Anna Kennedy.

After graduating from college, Henwood moved to Auckland, where he pursued his dream of comedy. He made his TV debut on TV2’s Pulp Comedy two years later. He then did his stand-up offshore between 2004 and 2005.

Henwood became a founding member of TV3’s 7Days in 2009. He also hosted Family Feud, LEGO Masters, and Dancing With the Stars.

The comedian first revealed his cancer diagnosis during a 2023 interview with The Project. “For a couple of years, I kept my diagnosis private,” he shared at the time. “I performed when I could, sticking to my old stand-up material, pretending nothing was wrong, but I realized I wasn’t being authentic.”

He then said, “When I shared my story, it was cathartic. So many people related and sent love, which made me feel incredibly supported. Sharing my journey has connected me with others facing cancer, and I’m proud that my openness has helped people on what can be a very tough road. It’s taught me that sharing vulnerability can be its own kind of strength.”

Henwood is survived by his wife, Joanna “Jo’ Kelly, and their two children.