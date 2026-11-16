Joe Jonas is back on the market after he and Tatiana Gabriela ended their relationship.

The now-former couple dated for a year before parting ways, a source told Us Weekly.

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“They had a really fun summer traveling together, but then things shifted in the relationship,” the insider explained. “Things started to shift as Joe got busier with work commitments and they were spending more time apart.”

The source further shared, “They had a lot of fun together and were a really good match, so friends are still hopeful they might be able to work things out. But right now, they just have different lifestyles.”

Rumors about the split started circulating online earlier this month after Gabriela reposted a cryptic TikTok video that read, “Thought I saw love in your eyes, but it was just a reflection of mine.”

A source previously revealed that Jonas and Gabriela first started seeing each other at the end of summer 2025. In January of this year, Jonas Brothers bandmate hinted he first connected with Gabriela by “liking” one of her Instagram posts and commenting with a drooling emoji.

The couple hard-launched their relationship in April of this year in an Instagram post featuring a black-and-white photo with Gabriela resting her arms around Jonas’ neck.

The former Disney Channel star previously revealed that Gabriela taught him some Spanish during a recent visit to Puerto Rico.

“She’s helping with my Spanish,” he said in a YouTube video. “Then we went to a waterfall, we jumped in, it was so nice.”

The relationship also seemed serious when Jonas introduced Gabriela not only to his friends but also to his ex-wife, Sophie Turner, with whom he shares daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Joe, along with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, is currently on their Burning Up Tour All Over Again, which is scheduled to wrap in Newark on Dec. 22.