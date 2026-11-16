Home Improvement TV Show Personality Dead at 69: RIP to Tommy Walsh

British home improvement TV show personality Tommy Walsh has passed away on Nov. 9, following a long-term illness. He was 69 years old.

In a statement to Metro, Walsh’s rep shared, “He died peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his family.”

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She further asked others to respect the late TV personality’s privacy.

Born in December 1956, Walsh became a household name for his DIY home improvement shows Ground Force (1997 – 2005), Challenge Tommy Walsh (2002 – 2005), and Trading Places.

Walsh once shared that he turned down the Ground Force role three times, but later said yes when his then 8-year-old daughter bet he would be OK on TV. He appeared on the show alongside Alan Titchmarsh.

Years after his Ground Force days, Walsh joined Homes Under the Hammer. Owain Wyn Evans later replaced him after he reportedly resigned due to health woes.

He later appeared in Lily Savage’s Blankety Blank and Pointless.

Walsh had his share of health woes over the years. In 2002, he had a benign tumor removed from his chest. He cited his family’s history of breast cancer and began to raise awareness of breast cancer in men.

20 years later, he was diagnosed with throat cancer. He underwent surgery and fully recovered. However, in 2024, he revealed that his doctor discovered a tumor in his lung.

Shortly after the news of Walsh’s passing broke, Titchmarsh paid tribute to his Ground Force co-star.

“Working with Tommy Walsh on Ground Force was a delight – whether we were arguing over the ratio of plants to decking, battling clouds of sawdust that threatened to engulf my plants or collapsing in fits of giggles thanks to a chance remark,” Titchmarsh shared with The Express. “Sometimes we only had to glance at one another to become convulsed with laughter and totally lose the plot. He was a force of nature, and I shall miss his company and his merciless teasing of ‘Mr T’. He was a complete one-off.”

Walsh’s old football team, Old Parmiterians, also paid tribute. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tommy Walsh. A Parmiters boy he played for the club for many years in goal but made a great career as a TV personality in shows such as Ground Force. He will be sorely missed. RIP Tommy.”