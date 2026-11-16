Former American Idol fan-favorite HunterGirl engaged to fellow musician Warren Garrett.

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Hunter Wolkonowski, took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the exciting news and share photos of her engagement ring.

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“The easiest yes of my life,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Can’t wait to spend forever with you.”

Although details about their relationship remain unknown, HunterGirl and Garrett have been collaborating on songwriting since early 2024. The duo worked together on HunterGirl’s singles “Weather in Tennessee” and “Dirt.”

HunterGirl first gained fame on Season 20 of American Idol in 2022. Although she was runner-up in the season, HunterGirl signed a joint deal with Wheelhouse and 19 Recordings shortly after.

In early 2026, HunterGirl opened up about the pressure she faced following her time on American Idol.

“It’s scary getting compared to somebody [like Miranda],” she said, referring to when American Idol judge Luke Bryan referred to her as “new-age Miranda Lambert. “You’re like, ‘Lord, can I live up to that? In a way, it’s kind of terrifying.”

Despite the pressure, HunterGirl said she had a good life. “I’m so happy,” she explained. “I feel the most me that I’ve felt, and I feel like I finally centered in on who I am as an artist and what I want to sound like. I’m just living the dream!”