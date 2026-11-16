Robyn Coffin, an actress best known as Cindy Herrmann on the NBC drama series Chicago Fire, is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Coffin’s loved ones have launched a GoFundMe to help cover her treatment costs. The actress is expected to find out later this month if she will need a partial or full mastectomy. If she is required to have a full mastectomy, Coffin will have to take off work for a few months.

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“Robyn currently works in a restaurant and will not have paid leave. While she and her husband have insurance, it is not through the actors’ union, and it only covers 50% of her procedures,” the GoFundMe reads. “As of now, she will owe a minimum of $40k. And the longer she is off work, the more behind she will get financially, with more expenses piling on.”

So far, the fundraiser has raised nearly $23,000 of its $50,000 goal.

Robyn Coffin as Cindy Herrmann in Chicago Fire — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC via Getty Images)

Coffin has appeared in 64 episodes of Chicago Fire over the years. Her character’s last appearance was in the show’s season 14 finale, Thank You, which aired on May 13 of this year. She also appeared as her Chicago Fire character in Chicago Med.

Fellow Chicago Fire stars Miranda Mayo and Hanako Greensmith have already donated to the fundraiser, each giving $1,000.